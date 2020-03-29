Demi Lovato Makes A Surprise Appearance On Rumoured Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Instagram Live

Demi Lovato has apparently confirmed rumours of her romance with “The Young and The Restless” star Max Ehrich.

Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 28, had been hinting at their relationship for more than a week, while People has reportedly confirmed the pair are indeed an item.

During the weekend, Ehrich was on Instagram Live, playing the piano for fans when Lovato made a surprise cameo, briefly popping into view of the camera to bring him a blanket.

“I’m on live! I’m on live!” he whispered to Lovato, who began laughing and quickly exited.

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

The pair had previously raised eyebrows with their flirty exchanges on social media.

On Tuesday, Ehrich posted videos of himself, snuggling Lovato’s dogs Batman and Ella, to his Instagram Story. He also showed off his shredded physique in a shirtless photo that suggests he is not at his own house.

“When you realize you should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” Ehrich captioned the image. “Have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love and laughter <3.”

Lovato quickly replied to the post, “Fine by me…”

Despite all the obvious hints, Lovato and Ehrich have yet to outright confirm their romance.