NBC Pulls Flu Pandemic Episode Of ‘New Amsterdam’ Following Coronavirus Outbreak

NBC has decided to pull an upcoming episode of “New Amsterdam” following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The network announced Wednesday that the episode, originally titled “Pandemic” and later renamed “Our Doors Are Always Open” and scheduled to air April 7, will now air at a later date.

RELATED: ‘New Amsterdam’ Star Tyler Labine Opens Up About Eating Disorder Storyline

“The world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts,” David Schulner wrote in an essay for Deadline.

“We showed what happens when our hospital has to erect tents in the parking lot because every bed is taken,” Schulner says of the medical drama, which was inspired by New York’s Bellevue public hospital and films at Bellevue,” he continued. “Today, we woke up to images of the military erecting tents to serve as makeshift morgues outside Bellevue hospital as New York is bracing for a potential surge in coronavirus victims.”

RELATED: Global Unveils Fall 2018 Lineup, Anticipated New Series ‘FBI’, ‘New Amsterdam’ And More

“Sometimes, what the mirror reflects back is too horrifying to look at.”

Read Schulner’s full statement here.

“New Amsterdam” airs Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Global.