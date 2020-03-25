Michael Shannon, William Jackson Harper, Rachel Dratch And More Stars Deliver ‘Viral Monologues’

A bevy of stars are keeping us entertained with “Viral Monologues”, a set of 24 plays written and performed in a 24-hour time span.

Hitting Instagram last week with a new batch arriving online on Tuesday, performers include Michael Shannon, Rachel Dratch, Daveed Diggs, Danny Pudi, William Jackson Harper, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker, Patrick Wilson, Hugh Dancy and more.

“24 Hour Plays” has been stage as “limited-event theatre” since 1995. The project brings actors and playwrights together to produce short works in 24 hours or less. The project moved online last week with the coronavirus pandemic.

For a full list of performances and video, view the project’s website and Instagram.