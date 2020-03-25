Kathy Griffin In Hospital With ‘Unbearably Painful’ COVID-19 Symptoms

Kathy Griffin is in COVID-19 isolation at the hospital.
In a Twitter post the comedian slammed U.S. President Donald Trump and his coronavirus response efforts, all while revealing she’s dealing with “unbearably painful” symptoms of the virus.
“He’s lying,” she began in response to Trump’s tweet:
“I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms,” Griffin wrote. “The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST”
ET Canada has reached out to Griffin’s rep for comment.