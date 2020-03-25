Kathy Griffin In Hospital With ‘Unbearably Painful’ COVID-19 Symptoms

Kathy Griffin is in COVID-19 isolation at the hospital.

In a Twitter post the comedian slammed U.S. President Donald Trump and his coronavirus response efforts, all while revealing she’s dealing with “unbearably painful” symptoms of the virus.

“He’s lying,” she began in response to Trump’s tweet:

Just reported that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

“I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms,” Griffin wrote. “The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST”

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Griffin’s rep for comment.