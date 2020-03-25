David Harbour Blames ‘Hellboy’ Failure On Fans Of Guillermo del Toro’s Take On The Character

“Hellboy” was a box office and critical bomb when it landed in theatres last year and star David Harbour says fans of Guillermo del Toro’s beloved take on the comics are to blame.

The 2019 reboot starring Harbour as the titular half-demon was ravaged by critics for its nonsensical plot and poor character development, flat performances and lack of direction. The film failed to make back its $50 million budget.

While Harbour previously admitted the film had flaws, he now says the reboot couldn’t live up to the expectations fans of del Toro’s original movies had.

del Toro directed two “Hellboy” movies in 2004 and 2008 with Ron Perlman as the lead. A third film was planned but when funding fell through, the reboot with Harbour was given the green light.

During an Instagram Live video, Harbour addressed the failure of the film, pointing to the “loudness of the Internet” for its failure.

“I think it failed before we began shooting because I think that people didn’t want us to make the movie and for some reason there was like a big… Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could be reinvented and then they certainly – the loudness of the internet was like, ‘We do not want you to touch this,'” he says. “And then we made a movie that I think is fun and I think had its problems but was a fun movie and then people were just very, very against it and that’s people’s right, but I learned my lesson in a lot of different way.”

Though Harbour’s “Hellboy” didn’t work out, he’ll return to the comic book world with a role in Marvel’s “Black Widow”.