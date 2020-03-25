Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million To Help Heathcare Workers Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Kylie Jenner is giving back during the global coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post shared by Los Angeles-based physician Dr. Thais Aliabadi on Wednesday, she revealed that the 22-year-old billionaire donated $1 million to help buy “masks, face shields and other protective gear” for healthcare workers.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Aliabadi, who treats Jenner as a patient, wrote on Instagram. “I made a wish to the universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

She added, “I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives.”

In response to her Instagram post, Jenner wrote in the comments: “I love you and thank you for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You’re an angel on earth.”

Last week, the beauty mogul used her mass social media influence to remind her followers to stay home with a series of Instagram Stories.

“Please stay inside,” she said. “Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people.”