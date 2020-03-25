OneRepublic Remembers ‘Better Days’ In New Song

OneRepublic is reminding fans of “Better Days” in the face of a global health crisis.

The band released a new single called “Better Days” from their upcoming album Human. A portion of the streaming proceeds from “Better Days” will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“We were in the final week of our fifth album deadline when a global pandemic was declared by the WHO,” Ryan Tedder said in a statement published by JustJared. “A few of us unknowingly got exposed to somebody with COVID-19 in London and ended up in quarantine in L.A.”

The band was quarantined in Tedder’s studio for two weeks and made the most of their time in isolation.

“With only two songs left to finish, one of them happened to be ‘Better Days’,” the frontman explained. “We write about real experiences and events that happen to us – this is what happens when you write a song during a crisis.”

Human is scheduled to be released on May 8.