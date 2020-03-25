Dean Brody Launches ‘Quarantine With Dean’ Instagram Live Party

Dean Brody is having a little fun while under quarantine.

The Canadian country singer announced a new Instagram live party, dubbed “Quarantine With Dean”, to hopefully spread some laughter and love during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Nothing’s normal so it’s a great time to be weird!” he wrote to Instagram. “Seriously though, we’ve planned a time of community tomorrow with friends ‘dropping by’ to sing while I cook Bannock in a barn with some donkeys and beers. I’ll sing a couple new tunes I’ve been working on too.

He added, “You can join us via my insta or any of my friend’s handles. Can’t wait to see you all and possibly embarrass myself on a national stage. Love you all, stay inside for s**tsakes and let’s have some fun!”

In a statement, Brody revealed Coors Light has joined the initiative “with a generous donation to help struggling musicians during this time through The Unison Benevolent Fund.”

“Over the course of the hour I’m going to cook Bannock in the barn where I’ll have Limken and Jacob the donkeys wandering around in the background with my dogs Huckie and Duckie,” he continued in the statement. “I will also be drinking beer of course.”

Special guests will include Terri Clark, Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel, James Barker Band, Jillian Harris and husband Justin Pasutto, Alan Doyle, Bryan Baeumler, Jade Eagleson and Mackenzie Porter.

“Quarantine With Dean” will air live March 26 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Brody’s official Instagram page.