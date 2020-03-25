Reese Witherspoon Tells Miley Cyrus Why She Thinks Of The Audience First: ‘I Try Not To Make A Lot Of Depressing Things’

Reese Witherspoon wants to make people happy when she makes a movie.

The actress joined Miley Cyrus on her Instagram live show “Bright Minded” on Wednesday, gushing about making movies, their favourite feel-good films and the thing Hannah Montana and Witherspoon’s “Big Little Lies” character Madeline Mackenzie have in common.

When it comes to picking her own movie an TV roles, the Oscar-winner says, “I always think about the audience. Growing up in Tennessee and just going to the movies thinking I could escape… I could just watch another world.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says Daughter Ava’s College Applications Felt Like An ‘Arrow In The Heart’

“So I always think, what will the audience like? I try not to make a lot of depressing things,” Witherspoon continued. “I find if people have two hours of their life… like do want to watch something that depresses you and pulls you down? Or something that starts a conversation? Or just makes you happy.”

And Witherspoon uses that mindset when picking movies to watch, especially while self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Like right now choosing ‘Legally Blonde’ over ‘Contagion’ is probably best,” Cyrus said. Witherspoon revealed her favourites are “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Thelma and Louise”.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington Were Almost Cast In ‘Clueless’

Switching topic, Cyrus revealed her iconic character Hannah Montana and Witherspoon’s Madeline Mackenzie lived in the same house as the same home was used for shooting both shows.

Both agreed there’s good energy in that house.

Bebe Rexha, Hilary Duff and Dua Lipa were also guests on Wednesday’s show.