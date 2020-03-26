‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ And ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Set Return Dates

Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” are returning to business as usual, well, sort of.

The two popular programs will be coming back to television screens after all late-night talk shows went dark amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Conan O’Brien was the first late-night host to announce his show would be returning to the air, albeit in a very different form than what viewers are used to, with interviews taking place via Zoom and the show filmed with an iPhone from O’Brien’s home while he self-isolates.

O’Brien’s announcement was followed by similar announcements from “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “Real Time With Bill Maher”, all of which will be producing new episodes in a similar do-it-yourself manner.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will resume production on March 30, per The Hollywood Reporter. Episodes will be produced remotely and guests will call-in via video chat. New episodes of “The Late Show” will also begin airing Monday, March 30.

“I’m staying at home and so is everybody who works for me, but thanks to some amazing work by my staff and the CBS broadcasting folks, we will be back on Monday with new Late Shows,” Colbert tweeted on Wednesday. “Until then-Stay Strong!”

Colbert has produced several videos from his home since “The Late Show” halted production, which have garnered a combined 8 million views on YouTube.

So far, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are the only shows yet to announce return dates.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.