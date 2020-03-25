Quibi Debuts First Look At Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Chrissy’s Court’

Fans finally have a sneak peek at Chrissy Teigen’s “Chrissy’s Court”.

The upcoming Quibi series allows regular people to air out their grievances with each other on a big stage – a similar premise to “Judge Judy”, but in a very Chrissy Teigen way.

“Have you been injured on the job, even if was your own fault? Did your roommate steal your clothes and try to sell them back to you? Did your ex borrow your phone and return it with a cracked screen?” she says in the short teaser. “You may be entitled to a cash settlement.”

She adds, “Call this number and get the justice you deserve.”

“Chrissy’s Court” is coming to Quibi, a short-form mobile video platform, next month.