Wendy Williams Throws Shade At Lamar Odom’s New Reality Show: ‘Nobody Cares’

Wendy Williams is keeping her daytime talk show going from the comfort of her home, but it hasn’t made her throw any less shade than usual.

She proved that on Wednesday’s “Wendy at Home” edition of “The Wendy Williams Show” when she took aim at Lamar Odom, who recently announced plans to launch a new reality show on the For Us By Us (FUBU) streaming platform, following the exploits of the former NBA star and fiancée Sabrina Parr.

“All right, so, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr, they are documenting their relationship on FUBU,” Williams said, adding, “Now, I don’t know what that is… And Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about y’all’s relationship.”

Williams continued, pointing out Parr’s felonious past after she admitted to being arrested for assault in 2015.

“Sabrina is a life coach, but she’s got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct,” Williams alleged.

After finishing with Parr, Williams had plenty of venom saved up for Odom.

“Lamar says he’s a sex addict and they say they don’t want to have sex until they get married,” she said. “Lamar has two kids here in New York, grown. I don’t know what kind of time he spends with these kids. You know what, I feel dirty doing the story.”

Parr addressed the arrest in an Instagram post last year.