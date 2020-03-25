Wendy Williams Throws Shade At Lamar Odom’s New Reality Show: ‘Nobody Cares’

Wendy Williams is keeping her daytime talk show going from the comfort of her home, but it hasn’t made her throw any less shade than usual.
She proved that on Wednesday’s “Wendy at Home” edition of “The Wendy Williams Show” when she took aim at Lamar Odom, who recently announced plans to launch a new reality show on the For Us By Us (FUBU) streaming platform, following the exploits of the former NBA star and fiancée Sabrina Parr.
“All right, so, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr, they are documenting their relationship on FUBU,” Williams said, adding, “Now, I don’t know what that is… And Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about y’all’s relationship.”
RELATED: Wendy Williams Asks Dr. Oz If It’s Safe To Have Sex During Coronavirus Pandemic: I’m A ‘Wanted Woman’
Williams continued, pointing out Parr’s felonious past after she admitted to being arrested for assault in 2015.
“Sabrina is a life coach, but she’s got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct,” Williams alleged.
After finishing with Parr, Williams had plenty of venom saved up for Odom.
“Lamar says he’s a sex addict and they say they don’t want to have sex until they get married,” she said. “Lamar has two kids here in New York, grown. I don’t know what kind of time he spends with these kids. You know what, I feel dirty doing the story.”
RELATED: Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying A ‘Registered Sex Offender,’ Promises More Dirt And Tells Viewers To ‘Get To Digging’
Parr addressed the arrest in an Instagram post last year.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning! Who needs some motivation today??? I’m here to give it to you!! I am living proof that you can change any and everything about your life if you make your mind up to do so!!! . . I’ll make this short cuz I know y’all getting y’all day started and texting and driving tryna read this lol…. A lot of you don’t know my story (Soon the whole world will). I can hear some of y’all now saying “omg she was in jail?? She prolly beat up some girl” lol. That wasn’t the case in my situation. I was in a very crazy marriage! I won’t get into too many details because we are divorced and moved on now. He’s a great father and I have a lot of respect for him and I’s relationship! I don’t like to say anything bad about him because that was just a time in our life we experienced! What I will say is I encourage EVERYONE to make it an effort no matter what happened to get along with the other parent of your child/children! Being mad and holding onto stuff effects the children more than you may realize. . . Anyways moving on… I was miserable, lost, angry, hurt, unhealthy and just struggling overall just a few years ago. You can see it all in my face on my pic on the left!!!! Then one day I woke up and said to myself “Sabrina this is not you! You’re a beast! You’re a winner! You’re a champion! You’re a giant! You deserve happiness. You deserve peace! Go and get the life you want”! That was literally the conversation! . . From that point on, I been moving forward in the right direction! I continue to make mistakes and stumble along the way… But I never stop the journey! That’s it y’all!!! Figure out where you want to be, where you want to go… and NEVER STOP THE JOURNEY!!! So, how can I motivate and encourage you all today??? . . #happyfriday #motivation #thenandnow #neverstopthejourney #turnadversityintoadvertisement #empowerment #encouragement #getuptoparr #realwoman #legend #atlanta #cleveland