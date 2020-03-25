Maggie Grace Blasts Former ‘Lost’ Co-Star Evangeline Lilly For Refusal To Practice Social Distancing

Maggie Grace is responding to her former “Lost” co-star Evangeline Lilly over some controversial comments the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star made about choosing personal freedom over social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” wrote Lilly in response to criticism of her post by people who were horrified she and her children weren’t practicing social distancing.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she added.

Grace was not impressed with Lilly’s comments and the dangerous message it was sending. She issued a scathing response to Lilly’s post

“There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us – the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks,” wrote Grace. “Sure, it’s a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm health system.”

She continued: “No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die – the sort of triage that is tragically happening in Italy right now. Think about how these small decisions effect [sic] your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out.”

She also brought up their mutual “Lost” co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who recently went public with being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“PS Daniel said he is doing a lot better btw,” Grace added. “I don’t know, Maybe you guys want to chat?”