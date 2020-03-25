‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Launches $94M Lawsuit From Prison

SPOILER ALERT: Key details about the new Netflix series “Tiger King” will be revealed by reading further.

Viewers of Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” can attest to the fact that the show’s subject, Joe Exotic, is a pretty eccentric guy. The series chronicles the events that led to the tiger-owner (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and owner of an Oklahoma zoo to be imprisoned after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire scheme.

He proved that even further, reports TMZ, when he filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service, alleging the government agencies placed the “generic tiger” on the endangered species list for the purpose of putting him out of business.

According to his allegations, this was done for the sole purpose of targeting big cat owners such as him for the purpose of, as the lawsuit puts it, “stealing my property and promoting an animal rights agenda.”

RELATED: Twitter Users Have Been Loving ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Tiger King’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More While In Self-Isolation