‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Launches $94M Lawsuit From Prison

Viewers of Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” can attest to the fact that the show’s subject, Joe Exotic, is a pretty eccentric guy. The series chronicles the events that led to the tiger-owner (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and owner of an Oklahoma zoo to be imprisoned after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire scheme.

He proved that even further, reports TMZ, when he filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service, alleging the government agencies placed the “generic tiger” on the endangered species list for the purpose of putting him out of business.

According to his allegations, this was done for the sole purpose of targeting big cat owners such as him for the purpose of, as the lawsuit puts it, “stealing my property and promoting an animal rights agenda.”

The suit also alleges that he was “discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds.”
Exotic is seeking restitution of $78,840,000 for the loss of personal property and 18 years’ worth of his work with tigers.He’s also suing several people who were involved in his conviction, including his former business partner Jeff Lowe, alleging he lied to federal authorities and planted evidence that led to his conviction. In addition, he accuses another former colleague of being an informant, and that all of the related activity contributed to his mother’s death.

For that, he’s asking for an additional $15 million, for a total of $98.3 million.
