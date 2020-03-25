Angelina Jolie Donates $1M To Group That Offers Meals To Children Who Rely On School Lunches

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie, said in a statement. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

According to the announcement, the No Kid Hungry has already distributed $2 million to 78 different organizations in 30 states throughout the U.S.

“Over the past week, people from all walks of life have risen to the unprecedented challenge of feeding hungry kids during a global pandemic” said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. “I’ve heard stories of heart-breaking need and immense creativity, but above all persistence — a sense that we won’t let any barrier stand between a child and the healthy meals they need.”