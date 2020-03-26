Sarah Ferguson Shares Powerful Post About Coronavirus And Mother Nature Hours Before Prince Charles’ Diagnosis Is Revealed

Sarah Ferguson revealed her thoughts on the coronavirus not long before Clarence House confirmed Prince Charles had tested positive.

The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, shared some snaps of the outdoors on Twitter.

She posted the caption, “Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms.. like the spoilt children we are. She gave us time and she gave us warnings. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and floods, she tried to warn us but in the end she took back control.”

Ferguson added, “She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? xxxx.”

It was revealed Wednesday that Charles had tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement confirmed the 71-year-old had been “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual.”

It added, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”