Niall Horan Reveals What He’s Been Up To During U.K. Lockdown On ‘The Tonight Show: At Home Edition’

Niall Horan is among Jimmy Fallon’s latest celebrity guests on “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition”.

Horan shares as he answers Fallon’s call, “It’s crazy, I’ve never Zoom-ed in my life, but here we are.”

The One Direction star reveals what he’s been doing while in self-isolation.

He says, while sat at his piano: “I wrote a couple of tunes. Definitely finding it relatively hard to get motivated when all I can do is sit in my living room.”

Horan then shows off his golfing skills and shares that he’s gone on numerous runs this week despite having bad knees.

Fallon also mentions how well Horan’s latest album Heartbreak Weather did, even if it was released at a tough time.

“It was a lot of fun to make,” Horan replies. “I had a great time making it. It’s a bit of a shame that I had to release it amongst all of this, but you can’t win every week. It went to No. 1 in the U.K. and Ireland, which was huge for me… It’s a weird time, but a good time.”

Horan also performs “Dear Patience” during his appearance on the episode.