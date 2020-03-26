Miley Cyrus And Hilary Duff Dish On Being Inspirations For Each Other

Miley Cyrus will forever be a Hilary Duff fangirl!

The former Disney Channel stars virtually reunited on Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show, “Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus”, on Wednesday. During their chat, Cyrus — who starred in “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011 — couldn’t help but share how the “Lizzie McGuire” lead was such an inspiration in her life.

“I wanted to say that I came to your concert when I was 11 and I told you that I wore a plaid skirt out to the show because you wore a plaid skirt and Uggs,” Cyrus recalled. “And from the nosebleed seats I was hoping you would notice me and be like, ‘Hey girl, nice Uggs!’ I don’t know what I was thinking, but I was obsessed with your t-shirt. It was bedazzled and said ‘Nashville,’ and I immediately went and bought a bedazzler and I stayed up all night jeweling everything that I owned.”

“And then I flew to L.A., like, almost immediately so I could audition for Disney and I ended up getting the role,” she continued. “But the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did. And so really, I don’t think I gave a sh*t about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what.”

Cyrus added that she wanted to thank Duff “for just inspiring me and I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn’t for you and you showing me how to do that. So I’m just so happy I could have you on the show.”

Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff mutually fan girling over each other on Miley’s Bright Minded show is so pure. 💞 pic.twitter.com/0MX9gtirR4 — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) March 25, 2020

Duff, on her end, was overjoyed with Cyrus’ comments and replied that she also admires her for being so bold.

“First of all, you’re so sweet and I feel like I’ve known you for such a long time,” the Younger star replied. “And just to hear you say that, I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you’re an inspiration to me and to all of us. And you continue to be.”

“So I can’t even believe what you’re saying to me,” Duff continued. “It’s so sweet and so kind, but really, I think that I totally look to you for inspiration on how to be cool and what to wear and what you’re doing and all of this sh*t.”

Duff starred as the titular Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004. A revival has been in the works at Disney +, but is currently in hiatus. Cyrus and Duff, however, didn’t touch on the show’s recent revival drama.

The two also talked about Duff’s acting career, what she’s working on and that she’ll shoot Younger when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“I’m supposed to be shooting “Younger” right now but obviously we’re paused from that and hopefully we’ll pick up as soon as we’re all able to leave our house,” she said. That same episode, Cyrus also chatted with Reese Witherspoon, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha.

Over the last couple of weeks, Cyrus has connected with a number of former Disney Channel stars, including her “Hannah Montana” co-star Emily Osment. She also talked to Demi Lovato and shared tips on staying “lit” during quarantine.

See their chat in the video below.

