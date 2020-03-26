Ariana Grande Reportedly Donating To Fans To Keep Them Afloat During Coronavirus Crisis

Ariana Grande’s fans are always there for her, and she’s there for them, too.

According to reports from TMZ and Page Six, the singer has been secretly helping out fans affected financially by the coronavirus crisis.

“She reached out and took care of my salary for the month,” one fan told Page Six.

Grande has given between $500 and $1,500 to at least 10 fans over the cash transfer app Venmo, TMZ said.

Most of the fans to receive money have reportedly lost their jobs in the retail industry, with one fan receiving money to cover his rent for April.

During the crisis, Taylor Swift has also been helping out fans, giving one fan $3,000 after reading her heartbreaking post about the financial toll she’s suffered as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.