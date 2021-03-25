Reporter Looks Back At Viral Bison Video One Year Later

A TV reporter who went viral by fleeing a herd of bison while filming a news segment is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the video he shared on Twitter.

On March 25 of last year, NBC Montana’s Deion Broxton was filming in Yellowstone National Park when he suddenly spotted a herd of bison approaching.

Broxton, his eyes widening, made a beeline for his car. “Oh my God,” he exclaimed. “I ain’t messing with you.”

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) March 25, 2020

A year later to the day, Broxton retweeted his viral video, which has racked up an impressive 14 million views.

“A year later. I get tired of talking about this video. But it’s a reminder of my journey,” he wrote.

“I couldn’t get a job on TV because of my hood/Baltimore accent. I spent thousands on a speech coach. Fast forward, this week I learned I won an award from the Iowa Broadcast News Association,” he added.

After posting his original video, he followed up by sharing a video of the bison he was evading.

Here's the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol pic.twitter.com/uL3XiR2ISR — Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) March 26, 2020

Viewers were impressed with the clip, with many applauding the reporter’s reaction to the episode.

See some of the response below.

A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife! 🤣 Thanks Deion for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action! https://t.co/A3h75AACeV https://t.co/YyZj7eK6gd — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) March 25, 2020

On my way to Grand Forks, ND from Portland the 1st time- there was a herd of bison in the middle of the freeway. I came to a stop 50-60 yards away…. they are so massive and absolutely incredible. At the same time if I was on foot here? I’d do the same damn thing 😂😂 https://t.co/b81OpWcQA0 — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) March 25, 2020

As someone who once had to crawl OVER THE SIDE OF A BRIDGE and hold onto the railing to get away from a herd of buffalo which showed up out of NOWHERE & decided to stampede…I feel this in my soul 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GrQejt4TPu — Lexicon in Happy Valley (@alexiadpuravida) March 25, 2020

Please enjoy my new favourite thing on the internet. This, by the way, is the right way to deal with wild animals coming towards you – keep your distance. https://t.co/8BSI9danS7 — Rosie 🇪🇺 (@Rosie_Baillie_) March 25, 2020

Bison? That's how I am just walking down the sidewalk these days #socialdistancing https://t.co/78TKo2hOdw — Raphael Mazor (@rmazor) March 25, 2020