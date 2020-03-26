Reporter Makes A Wise Decision When Approached By Herd Of Bison And The Internet Applauds Him

A reporter made a smart decision as he was approached by a herd of bison while filming a news segment this week.
NBC Montana’s Deion Broxton was recording a segment at Yellowstone National Park Wednesday when he looked nervously to the side before moving out of shot.
He said in the clip, “Oh my God. Oh, I ain’t messing with you. Oh, no. Oh, no. I’m not messing with you.”
Viewers never got to see the herd of bison in the video shared on Broxton’s Twitter account.
However, he later added:
They were still impressed with the clip though, with many applauding the reporter’s reaction to the episode.
See some of the response below.