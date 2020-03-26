Reporter Makes A Wise Decision When Approached By Herd Of Bison And The Internet Applauds Him

A reporter made a smart decision as he was approached by a herd of bison while filming a news segment this week.

NBC Montana’s Deion Broxton was recording a segment at Yellowstone National Park Wednesday when he looked nervously to the side before moving out of shot.

He said in the clip, “Oh my God. Oh, I ain’t messing with you. Oh, no. Oh, no. I’m not messing with you.”

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

Viewers never got to see the herd of bison in the video shared on Broxton’s Twitter account.

However, he later added:

Here's the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol pic.twitter.com/uL3XiR2ISR — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 26, 2020

They were still impressed with the clip though, with many applauding the reporter’s reaction to the episode.

See some of the response below.

A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife! 🤣 Thanks Deion for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action! https://t.co/A3h75AACeV https://t.co/YyZj7eK6gd — YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) March 25, 2020

On my way to Grand Forks, ND from Portland the 1st time- there was a herd of bison in the middle of the freeway. I came to a stop 50-60 yards away…. they are so massive and absolutely incredible. At the same time if I was on foot here? I’d do the same damn thing 😂😂 https://t.co/b81OpWcQA0 — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) March 25, 2020

As someone who once had to crawl OVER THE SIDE OF A BRIDGE and hold onto the railing to get away from a herd of buffalo which showed up out of NOWHERE & decided to stampede…I feel this in my soul 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GrQejt4TPu — Alexia (@alexiadpuravida) March 25, 2020

Please enjoy my new favourite thing on the internet. This, by the way, is the right way to deal with wild animals coming towards you – keep your distance. https://t.co/8BSI9danS7 — Rosie 🇪🇺 (@Rosie_Baillie_) March 25, 2020

Bison? That's how I am just walking down the sidewalk these days #socialdistancing https://t.co/78TKo2hOdw — Raphael Mazor (@rmazor) March 25, 2020