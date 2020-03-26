Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Don’t Talk About The ‘Nuts And Bolts’ Of The Coronavirus In Front Of Their Kids

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin don’t want their children to live in fear.

On Wednesday, the couple appeared remotely on “The Howard Stern Show” and talked about how they’re dealing with the coronavirus crisis while raising kids at home.

“My wife and I, we adjourn to another room,” Alec said of the moments they need to discuss the virus. “We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids.”

He added that there was “no point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day.”

Alec and his wife have four children together.

Hilaria, though, pointed out that they can’t keep everything a secret from their kids.

“But at the same time, kids are smart. They pick up more than you think they are,” she explained. “It’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it as long as … we don’t show that we’re stressed out about it.”

The husband and wife have prepared themselves for the inevitable conversation in which their kids ask a lot of questions about the crisis.

“You say, ‘Yeah, there’s a virus right now and mommy and daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure that we’re okay, and that’s why we’re living differently. That’s why we’re not having playdates, we’re not going out, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that. It’s going to be like this for a while, but it’s because we know that we’re going to be okay.’”

As for the self-isolation together as a family, apparently the kids are very happy about it.

“They are loving that, so it’s interesting to try to get into their eyes,” Hilaria said.