Blac Chyna Claims Daughter Dream, 3, Suffered Burns While Being Looked After By Rob Kardashian’s Nanny, Kardashian’s Lawyer Responds

Blac Chyna claims her three-year-old daughter Dream suffered burns on her legs on two separate occasions while in her dad Rob Kardashian’s care.

In a statement obtained by People, it is written Dream returned home in February with a “first degree burn on her leg,” before a similar thing happened on Saturday with another burn “very near the first” one.

“Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again. Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn.”

Kardashian and Chyna, who split in February 2017 before agreeing to joint custody in September of that year, are currently locked in a custody battle.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Blasts Kylie Jenner For Taking Daughter Dream On Same Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant

Chyna’s attorney continues in the statement, “When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home.

“Rob then changed his story and had his nanny send a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob’s house from a hot lightbulb. Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second-degree burn.

“To protect her daughter’s physical and emotional well-being, Chyna contacted Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the police to request an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dream’s second-degree burn. Any responsible parent would do the same.”

The statement added that Chyna had since learned the nanny in question would no longer be working for Kardashian.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian For Trying To Block Daughter Dream From Appearing On Her Show

Kardashian’s attorney Marty Singer also issued a statement.

“First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority. Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high-risk pregnancy and in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny,” Singer shares.

The statement continues, “Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police, in which Rob fully co-operated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home.

“It should be noted that on multiple occasions third parties have called on DCFS to visit Chyna’s home for treatment of Dream and within the last month, Dream has arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises, and a dislocated arm.

“It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter.”

Kardashian’s request for Chyna to be stripped of primary custody last month was denied, The Blast reported.