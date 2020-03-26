Will Smith Says He’s Humbled By Rapper’s Tribute Music Video

Will Smith says he was “humbled and honoured” after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song honouring his career work.

Lucas released the music video for his track “Will” on Monday. In the video, the rapper paid homage to Smith through a reenactment of the actor’s biggest projects including the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black” and “Pursuit of Happyness.”

RELATED: Tommy Davidson Reveals Will Smith ‘Went All Gangsta’ On Him When He Kissed Co-Star Jada Pinkett Smith During Film Shoot

Smith on Wednesday shared a clip of “Will” with his nearly 44 million followers on Instagram.

He personally thanked Lucas in a separate video on social media, calling the rapper’s song “creative.”

Will Smith responds to Joyner Lucas video. Watch here: https://t.co/fAovFuC61O pic.twitter.com/QJIrinT9Yl — Naji (@NajiChill) March 25, 2020

RELATED: Lyft Passengers Surprised To Find Out Will Smith Is Their Driver

Smith also said he hopes to meet Lucas one day.

In a post, Lucas said he needed to “take a cold shower and wake up. I’m dreaming right now.”

“Will” is a single from Lucas’ debut studio album ADHD, which releases on Friday.

RELATED: Will Smith Stopped Swearing In Rap After His Grandma Found ‘Little Curse Words’ In His ‘Rap Book’