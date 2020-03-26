The Knack Reimagine ‘My Sharona’ As The Catchy Pandemic Anthem ‘Bye, Corona’

The Knack are here to help you stay safe with a catchy new pandemic anthem, “Bye, Corona”.

Reimagining their 1979 hit “My Sharona”, lead guitarist Berton Averre posted a video to YouTube on Wednesday addressing the numerous calls for the band to do a parody for the coronavirus.

“Some people have asked whether we were going to get around to doing our own ‘Sharona’ corona parody song, because apparently, there aren’t enough of them,” he says introducing the video.

“Sadly, our lead singer is no longer with us and trust me, you don’t want to hear me croak it out,” he says of Doug Fieger, who died in 2010 from cancer.

In the video, Averre gives closeup instructions on how to play the tune, launching into the song’s guitar solo before being joined by bassist Prescott Niles via video to sing the “Bye, Corona” chorus.

The video also features tips to “get the knack of staying safe,” including proper hygiene and social distancing, and how to combat boredom.