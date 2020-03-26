BBC Dad And His Kids Who Gatecrashed That Viral Video In 2017 Return To TV

BBC Dad returned to our TV screens with his family this week.

Political scientist Robert Kelly and his wife Kim Jung-a went viral back in 2017 after their kids Marion and James crashed his serious BBC interview.

The latest BBC World News interview saw the children sit quietly on their parents’ knees. They appeared to get more and more restless throughout the segment, eventually interrupting proceedings towards the end of the clip.

Kelly and his other half were discussing social distancing in South Korea amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Jung-a spoke about family life in Busan and how she’s been taking the kids to the playground, making sure they’re away from other people, as well as trying to go and see the flowers and trees.

we needed this pic.twitter.com/4iovRudv6w — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 26, 2020

my favourite part of the interview was when one of the kids got bored, left and then came back with a computer game pic.twitter.com/lCEl8tuKfo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 26, 2020

All in all, Kelly said South Korea had been dealing with things well.

Viewers thought BBC Dad was just what they needed to see during this tough time.

See some of the reaction below.

My first thought was ‘Where is the baby’ but the baby has obviously grown up — meg ♿️ (@megrozfozz) March 26, 2020

These kids need their own web series. Someone make this happen — Broken Remote (@broken_remote) March 26, 2020

So very much — Deborah Gilboa, MD (@AskDocG) March 26, 2020

They were just as disruptive as last time! Love them! — Lorna Boyd (@lornaboyd321) March 26, 2020