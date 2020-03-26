Nine Inch Nails Surprise Fans With Release Of Two Sequel Albums In ‘Ghosts’ Series

Nine Inch Nails just gave fans a whole bunch of new music to listen to while in self-isolation.

On Thursday, the band released two albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. The instrumental albums act as sequels to their 2008 four-album series Ghosts.

Anybody out there?

New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.https://t.co/Q7VZ1z8gFi — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) March 26, 2020

The new albums are available on the band’s website, along with a message written by band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

“Weird times indeed… As the news seems to turn ever more grim by the hour, we’ve found ourselves vacillating wildly between feeling like there may be hope at times to utter despair — often changing minute to minute,” Reznor and Ross wrote. “Although each of us defines ourselves as antisocial-types who prefer being on our own, this situation has really made us appreciate the power and need for connection.”

They continued, “Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.”

The original Ghosts albums garnered attention in the past year after Lil Nas X sampled the track “34 Ghosts IV” for his historic smash hit “Old Town Road”.