Katy Perry Gushes Over Dillon James’ Impressive ‘American Idol’ Performance: ‘He Looks Like A Star’

Dillon James returns to the “American Idol” stage in a newly released preview clip.

James has already wowed the judges during the solo round of Hollywood Week, and he’s now back to belt out a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’”.

James says before launching into the song, “There’s a lot of things we can’t change, but there’s a lot of things we can. Enjoy.”

The singer impresses the judges with the track immediately, with Katy Perry gushing: “He looks like a star!”

However, she does add at the end of the performance, “I wish he could lean into the emotional part of his voice a little bit more.”

The crowd seemed to love the track as well but did James do enough to make it through to the next round?

We’re betting this isn’t the last you see of the 26-year-old construction worker.