Kenya Barris And Rashida Jones Are ‘#blackAF’ In New Netflix Mockumentary Series

Kenya Barris is bringing his comedy — and acting — chops to Netflix with the new series “#blackAF”.

The creator of “black-ish”, “grown-ish” and “mixed-ish” takes a turn in front of the camera for the new mockumentary-style comedy.

Barris stars as a hyper-fictionalized version of himself, with Rashida Jones starring as his wife Joya. The premise of the show revolves around the couple’s daughter who is making a documentary on her larger-than-life wealthy family. From the first trailer, the series will touch on everything from money, race, parenting, and culture.

“Whatever question you ask, the answer is, ”cause of slavery,'” Barris quips in the trailer as Jones’ Joya comically struggles with being of mixed race.

But it’s more than just “Black-ish” for the Netflix crowd, with celeb cameos from Issa Rae, Will Packer, Ava DuVernay and more making fun of Barris’ sitcom hit.

“‘black-ish’ seems to tap into the hearts and minds of 55-year-old white women,” “Ride Along” director Tim Story jokes to Barris in the trailer.

The show is part of the $100-million three-year deal Barris signed with the streaming platform to create and produce original series for Netflix.

“#BlackAF” will drop on Netflix on April 17.