Kourtney And Kim Go Head To Head In Expletive-Filled Blowup On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Season 18 Premiere

Tensions between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are at an all-time high as the latest season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premieres.

A preview for season 18 of the reality TV show sees the sisters go head to head in an expletive-filled argument after Kim, 39, claims that Kourtney, 40, isn’t as dedicated to work as she is.

“The problem is, if I were on my deathbed I would still show up,” says Kim.

Angered by her remarks, Kourtney responds: “You act like I don’t do sh**!”

In a previous preview clip, Kourt can be heard telling Kim, “I will f*** you up,” before the two kick and hit each other while Khloe tries to split them up.

Season 18 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET on E!.

