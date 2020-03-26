Seth MacFarlane Releases New ‘Family Guy’ Coronavirus Podcast Featuring Stewie and Brian

While everyone is under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the characters of “Family Guy” are starting a podcast.

On Wednesday, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane released an audio short on his Instagram account featuring the characters Stewie and Brian.

Accompanied by a sketch of the two wearing medical masks and speaking into microphones, the cartoon characters cover a range of topics related to the crisis, mocking everyone and everything.

Stewie and Brian make fun of Gal Gadot’s widely criticized “Imagine” video, as well as Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis, the panic surround toilet paper supply, and more.