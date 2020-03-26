Middle School Teaches Parody ‘Friends’ Theme Song

School teachers want to let their students know that they’ll “be there for you.”

RELATED: Why Courteney Cox Is Binge-Watching ‘Friends’ During Quarantine

Faculty at Voorhees Middle School in New Jersey linked up to produce this “Friends” parody for their students stuck home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The parody is a riff on the iconic theme song “I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts.

The video amusingly opens with, “VMS. Episode 2020. The One Where They Learned Remotely.”

“So no one told you life was gonna’ be this way,” sings one teacher. “My [tablet’s] a joke, it’s broke, and you just sit all day,” more teachers sing along. “It’s like you’re always doing homework here, when it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year.”

RELATED: HBO Max ‘Friends’ Reunion Put On Hold

More than 54.5 million U.S. students have been affected by school closures amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.