Meghan Markle Narrates New Disneynature Film ‘Elephant’

Disney is celebrating Earth Month with the help of Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex will narrate “Elephant”, the latest entry in the company’s nature documentary series.

“Elephant” will arrive on Disney+ along other Disneynature films “Dolphin Reef”, narrated by Natalie Portman, as well as last year’s theatrical release “Penguins”, narrated by Ed Helms.

The releases will be accompanied by “In the Footsteps of Elephant”, “A Life on the Edge”, and “Diving with Dolphins” — behind-the-scenes looks at the unique filmmaking process that goes into capturing wildlife in their natural habitats.

According to a press release, “‘Elephant’ follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources, and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestors’ footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.”

Disneynature and Disney Conservation Fund are supporting the Botswana-based charity Elephants Without Borders and ocean and marine life conservation efforts.

Other Disneynature films “Wings Of Life”, “Oceans,” “African Cats,” “Chimpanzee,” “Crimson Wing,” “Bears,” “Monkey Kingdom” and “Born in China” are currently available on Disney+.