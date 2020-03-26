Julie Andrews Says The Coronavirus Is Bringing The Same ‘Sense Of Unity’ As The Second World War

Julie Andrews sees some parallels between the war on COVID-19 and World War II.

Appearing on “Good Morning America”, the “Mary Poppins” star said her family are doing “just fine” amid the current crisis.

"This is so much, to me, like WWII in a way…the sense of unity it provides."@JulieAndrews tells us her message for everyone during these difficult times and how she is bringing people comfort through things like new children's series #JuliesGreenRoom. pic.twitter.com/uKzNGTVDZc — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2020

“We’re being very good and absorbing all the rules,” she said of her efforts at self-isolation.

The 84-year-old also said she is seeing a lot of positive behaviour from others in response to the pandemic.

“There’s just so much out there at the moment and people being so wonderful and bonding,” she explained. “This is so much, to me, World War II in a way. I’m very much reminded of that because I was around at that time, believe it or not. And the sense of unity that it provides and the way people do bond and get together is just phenomenal.”

Andrews added, “I send my fondest love to everyone. Stay safe. Follow the rules. Be compassionate and kind if you can, which… I think everybody is. Keep in touch, reach out. Find the way you can reach out, which is what I’m doing as much as possible.”

Asked how she’s coping with the social distancing, Andrews admitted, “I overeat, I’m afraid. A lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are going on at this house. And cups of tea!”