Norm Macdonald Calls Chevy Chase From Quarantine: ‘You’re Vomiting And Coughing?’

Norm Macdonald is using self-isolation as an opportunity to catch up with old friends.

Macdonald has been chatting with comedians in a little program he calls “Quarantined with Norm Macdonald”. On Wednesday’s episode, the Canadian comedian called in “Community” alum Chevy Chase.

“I just wanted to know how you felt, how things are going there,” Macdonald said. Chase replied, “Oh, it’s not that bad, you know? With the vomiting and the coughing.”

A concerned Macdonald asked, “Wait, you’re vomiting and coughing?” Chase simply responded, “Well, yeah.”

Chase did not confirm he had contracted COVID-19 but left listeners with this piece of advice: “Take care of yourself. Don’t be stupid. Don’t go out and kiss somebody.”

Oh, and, of course, Macdonald had his own wisdom to impart: “Also, they say don’t have analingus with prostitutes.”