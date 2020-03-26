‘Schitt’s Creek’ Inspires Hilarious New ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ TikTok Dancing Meme

TikTok’s latest dance craze is just “A Little Bit Alexis”.

Inspired by the scene in which Annie Murphy’s Alexis Rose showcases the choreography for the title song of her fictional reality series “A Little Bit Alexis”, TikTok users have been sharing video of themselves doing the dance.

Many TikTok users are also dressing up to match Alexis’s look from the show.

Meanwhile, others have been using the song as their 20-second timer for hand-washing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Uproxx, Murphy reacted to her dance becoming a meme.

“A whole bunch of people sent it to me last week, and I got such a kick out of it. Who knew it would help banish germs?” she said.

Murphy, who wrote the song herself, also talked about coming up with the music, and revealed she was greatly inspired by Britney Spears.

“So, I went to Dan [Levy] and I was like, ‘I want to write this.’ And shockingly, he agreed,” she recalled. “Two of my best, best buds are musicians and so I went to their studio and I wrote the lyrics. We listened to a ton of Britney Spears, as you can probably tell. We listened to ‘Work Bitch’, on repeat. We knew that it was a jokey spoof song, but deep down, all three of us were so desperate to write a banger.

She added, “Anything that can put smiles on faces right now, is so wonderful. And I feel so lucky that this has contributed a little bit to that. I get tweets from people who are out, in an actual club, dancing to ‘A Little Bit Alexis’.”