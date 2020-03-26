Alyssa Milano Urges Donald Trump To Turn His Hotels Into Hospitals During Coronavirus Crisis

Alyssa Milano is calling for Donald Trump to convert some of his U.S hotels into hospitals amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Milano put the question out there on Twitter, insisting America “needs beds” right now and Trump might have them.

The actress posted:

Trump owns how many hotels in the US? And how many in NY in particular? He should offer to turn them into hospitals until this pandemic is over. We need beds. He’s got ‘em. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 25, 2020

According to the Trump Organization website, Trump has hotels in Charlottesville, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Waikiki, and Washington.

He also has a hotel in Vancouver.

Trump also owns the Trump Tower in NYC, which comprises multi-purpose spaces and condominiums.

It serves as the headquarters for the Trump Organization.

Some called Milano out for forgetting about all the medical equipment hospitals need, not just a bed:

Ummm..since you are not a nurse perhaps you do not understand the need for negative pressure rooms, oxygen, suction, equipment, code teams, infrastructure needed to care for people..you cant just plop people in a place and call it a hospital — Lin stanwood (@Goodlinnie) March 26, 2020

Have you seen the inside of a hospital? It's not set up like a hotel. Then again, I've had patients like you who THINK you are in a hotel while hospitalized. The call bells never seem to work from those rooms. 🙄 — ❌✝️ American Pitbull 🇺🇸❌Cult45 (@MelissaRNMBA) March 26, 2020