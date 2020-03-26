Alyssa Milano Urges Donald Trump To Turn His Hotels Into Hospitals During Coronavirus Crisis

Alyssa Milano is calling for Donald Trump to convert some of his U.S hotels into hospitals amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Milano put the question out there on Twitter, insisting America “needs beds” right now and Trump might have them.
The actress posted:
According to the Trump Organization website, Trump has hotels in Charlottesville, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Waikiki, and Washington.
He also has a hotel in Vancouver.
Trump also owns the Trump Tower in NYC, which comprises multi-purpose spaces and condominiums.
It serves as the headquarters for the Trump Organization.
Some called Milano out for forgetting about all the medical equipment hospitals need, not just a bed: