Dua Lipa Releases ‘Break My Heart’ Music Video

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Dua Lipa is all about heartbreak in the aesthetically pleasing new music video for “Break My Heart”.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Tearfully Announces Her New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’

Lipa followed up “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical” with this tune from her soon-to-be-released second studio album. The 24-year-old pop star sings about the push and pull of falling in love in “Break My Heart”.

“I would’ve stayed at home / ‘Cause I was doing better alone / But when you said, “Hello” / I knew that was the end of it all,” Lipa sings. “I should’ve stayed at home / ‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go / Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?”

RELATED: Dua Lipa Drops Sizzling New Workout Video For ‘Physical’

“Break My Heart” is the third single from Lipa’s highly anticipated sophomore studio album Future Nostalgia. The album drops on Friday.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP