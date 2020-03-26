Dua Lipa Releases ‘Break My Heart’ Music Video

Dua Lipa is all about heartbreak in the aesthetically pleasing new music video for “Break My Heart”.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Tearfully Announces Her New Album ‘Future Nostalgia’

Lipa followed up “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical” with this tune from her soon-to-be-released second studio album. The 24-year-old pop star sings about the push and pull of falling in love in “Break My Heart”.

“I would’ve stayed at home / ‘Cause I was doing better alone / But when you said, “Hello” / I knew that was the end of it all,” Lipa sings. “I should’ve stayed at home / ‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go / Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?”

RELATED: Dua Lipa Drops Sizzling New Workout Video For ‘Physical’

“Break My Heart” is the third single from Lipa’s highly anticipated sophomore studio album Future Nostalgia. The album drops on Friday.