Comedians Are Uniting For ‘Laugh Aid’ Livestream To Benefit Coronavirus Relief

Comedy is giving back a lot more than laughs in a time of crisis.

On Thursday, the new four-hour livestream comedy special “Laugh Aid” was announced to benefit the Comedy Gives Back COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

RELATED: Norm Macdonald Calls Chevy Chase From Quarantine: ‘You’re Vomiting And Coughing?’

The show will feature comedy performances by Ray Romano, Howie Mandel, Bill Burr, Amanda Seales, Nikki Glaser, Iliza Shlesinger, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt and more.

The comedians will create an assortment of content, including podcasts, interviews and more, all made at home under self-isolation.

RELATED: Seth MacFarlane Releases New ‘Family Guy’ Coronavirus Podcast Featuring Stewie and Brian

“Laugh Aid” will stream live at 4 p.m. PT on April 4, viewable on the Laugh Lounge app, as well as Twitch, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.