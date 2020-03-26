Matthew Lillard’s Neighbours Line The Street For His Family Friend After Her Last Chemo Treatment

Matthew Lillard’s community is celebrating one of its members!

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old actor took to social media to share a heartwarming video of his neighbours rallying behind a 15-year-old named Coco, who had just undergone her last chemotherapy treatment.

RELATED: Will Forte Is Voicing Shaggy In ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie And No One Told Matthew Lillard

In the sweet clip, Coco gasps in awe when she sees all of her neighbours lined up on the side of the road cheering for her with balloons and banners as she returns home from her final treatment.

The teen was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, nine months ago.

“Coco came home from her last chemotherapy session yesterday. Our community threw together and impromptu rally along the roadside to welcome our warrior home and to celebrate her total bada**ness,” the “She’s All That” actor captioned the clip on Instagram.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE ‘Scream’ 20 Years Later — Neve Campbell And Co-Stars Share Untold Stories From the Set

“Let this joyful video give us all a simple moment of perspective,” he added. “God knows we can all use a little if it.”

In his post of the same video on Twitter, Lillard called Coco “our favorite warrior.”

RELATED: ‘She’s All That’ Reboot Not Happening