Prince Albert Of Monaco On Rumours Prince Charles Caught Coronavirus From Him: Charles ‘Had A Number Of Other Opportunities To Catch It’

Prince Albert of Monaco has addressed those rumours Prince Charles caught the coronavirus from him.

The pair were both in attendance at the Water Aid event on March 10 in London. However, Albert, who developed symptoms of the virus after his return from the U.K. before his test came back as positive, insisted he was seated far away from Charles.

Albert said in an interview with RTL Radio: “I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. I was at the other end of the table, way far away.”

“We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him,” he added, according to People.

“There were a lot of other people around at the congress centre and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days,” Albert shared, insisting Charles “had a number of other opportunities to catch it.”

It was revealed Wednesday that Charles had tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement confirmed the 71-year-old had been “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual.”

It added, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”