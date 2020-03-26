Selena Gomez Teams Up With MusiCares Benefitting COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Selena Gomez is doing her part in the fight against the coronavirus.

Not only did the singer debut a new music video for the electric anthem “Dance Again” off her latest record Rare, but she teamed up with MusiCares and their COVID-19 Relief Fund with brand new “Dance Again”-themed merchandise. A portion of the proceeds from each item sold will go to the effort.

The MusiCares program hopes to help those in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Selena Gomez And Criss Angel Both Put Their Own Spin On The #SafeHands Challenge

RELATED: Madison Prewett Hangs Out With Selena Gomez Following Peter Weber Breakup

“It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world,” Gomez wrote of the new visual. “But I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together.”

Gomez released Rare earlier this year, which featured the songs “Lose You to Love Me,” “Look at Her Now” and “Feel Me”.