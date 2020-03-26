Ellen Page Slams Justin Trudeau’s Environmental Record: ‘He’s Not Doing A Very Good Job’

Ellen Page is not giving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a free ride on the environment.

The actress and co-director of the new documentary “There’s Something in the Water” appeared on Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast this week to talk about the environmental justice issues her film exposes.

Trudeau is featured in the film during a scene in which he is confronted by a group of women from the Sipekne’katik First Nation opposed to a natural gas storage site nearby.

“He’s not doing a very good job, particularly in regards to environmental issues that affect indigenous people, and very much supporting corporations that are invading the lands of indigenous people,” Page said of Trudeau’s record.

He added, “Despite declaring a climate emergency, [he] continues to support these corporations. That’s incredibly unfortunate. I most certainly hope that changes.”

Page had even harsher words for U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the climate crisis.

“It’s devastating. It’s destroying the world. It’s destroying the future. It’s happening right now,” she said. “Again, it’s disproportionately affecting marginalized people in the United States, Canada and in so many places in the world. It’s mind-blowing to me that those with power and influence and significant wealth wouldn’t want to do everything they could to stop this.”