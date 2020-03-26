Disturbed Song ‘Down With The Sickness’ Surging In Sales Due To Coronavirus

With the mass panic and chaos surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak, a variety of older songs that now seem relevant again in the midst of the global pandemic have seen a noticeable spike in sales and streams, including the iconic “Down with the Sickness”.

The smash-hit nu metal single from Disturbed’s debut studio album, The Sickness, made its way to Billboard last week after seeing a 31 per cent increase in digital sales between March 12 and 19.

Though 1,000 sales may not sound impressive, the song was released two decades ago. The sales were accompanied by a three per cent increase in streams, bringing its numbers to 2.6 million in the U.S. alone.

Following the release of the Chicago-based quartet’s first record, Down with the Sickness was released on its own as a single on Oct. 31, 2000.

It made it to the No. 8 slot on Billboard’s ‘Alternative Songs,’ as well as No. 5 on the ‘Mainstream Rock’ charts in 2000-01.

Overall, the now-Platinum single certified spent 64 weeks on the ‘Active Rock’ chart. It peaked at No. 2 on Nov. 10, 2001.

On March 23, Disturbed was forced to cancel two upcoming U.S. festival appearances as a result of COVID-19.

Currently, the David Draiman-led band is promoting its latest album, Evolution (2018).

Also climbing its way up Billboard’s charts last week was R.E.M.‘s 1987 radio single “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”.

In an attempt to keep his fans informed, Michael Stipe, the band’s former frontman shared a public service announcement to the band’s social media channels last week, highlighting not only the importance of social distancing and self-quarantining, but in staying positive during the height of the dreary outbreak.

The video hear Stipe, 60, singing the chorus to his viewers, correlating with the recent spike of the alternative rock anthem.

