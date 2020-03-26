Harry Styles: COVID-19 Is ‘Really Scary’ Once You Move Past Getting To ‘Watch Movies And Eat Burritos’

Harry Styles understands why people are enjoying the stay-at-home perks of self-isolation, but he looks at the devastation in Italy as a sign of caution.

Styles caught up with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1” on Thursday. Styles, 26, shared his thoughts on the very serious reality of COVID-19.

“I think we’re kind of adjusting to the new normal,” the singer-songwriter said. “The reality is setting in of at first it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re all in and we get to watch movies and eat burritos,’ and live the kind of meme life.”

“And then you speak to people around the world and I have some friends in Italy and stuff and for them, it’s really scary,” he added. “There are hundreds of people dying everyday and you kind of if you’re in your house, you get to kind of remove from it a little bit.”

Styles considers himself lucky but is often concerned about others living in complete isolation.

“You get that humbling moment where you just remember that actually, this is a very serious thing. So yeah it’s definitely been an adjustment,” he admitted. “I’m lucky because I’m staying in with friends, but we’re checking on people all the time who are living on their own and stuff because it’s a long time to be in your house.”

Styles also revealed he was scheduled to hit “the road in a couple of weeks.. but ultimately it’s not the most important thing.”