Jared Leto Is Hosting A ‘Tiger King’ Watch Party For Everyone Under Quarantine

Welcoming to the Jared Leto Cinema Club.

With many around the world under quarantine and self-isolation, Leto has begun to host live viewing parties online.

Earlier this week he had everyone gather to watch the ’80s classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, and on Thursday night he is hosting a viewing of the new Netflix sensation “Tiger King”.

The party begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with viewers encouraged to join in on the conversation on Twitter with the hashtag #JaredLetoCinemaClub.

I hope everyone out there is safe and sound, wherever you are. I’m sending good thoughts and energy your way. I’m locked down and practicing social distancing over here and I hope you guys are staying put and doing the best you can to protect the people that you love. I miss u 🤍 pic.twitter.com/czh6nYCqdo — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 25, 2020

Leto has also been reminding fans on Twitter to maintain proper social distancing in an effort to keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.