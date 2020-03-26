Kylie Jenner Reveals What Really Happened During 2019 Hospitalization: ‘It Was The Sickest I’ve Ever Been’

Kylie Jenner is looking back at her “horrible” hospitalization last year.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will address the beauty mogul’s illness during the upcoming season of the long-running reality show, but Jenner got detailed about what really happened while replying to a fan on Instagram.

After reposting a teaser to season 18 of “KUWTK”, Jenner struggled with the decision to miss the launch of her makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing at his Balmain show in Paris last September because of how sick she was.

“Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel,” Jenner wrote in a note to fans at the time. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

Now fully recovered, Jenner revealed in the comment section of a fan account that “for those wondering, I never had flu-like symptoms! I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all) it was the sickest I’ve ever been.”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is set to premiere later this month.