‘Dirty John’ Is Back For Season 2 With ‘The Betty Broderick Story’ Trailer

Another real-life toxic relationship is getting the “Dirty John” treatment.

In season 2 of the series, titled “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story”, Amanda Peet and Christian Slater star as Betty and Dan Broderick.

Betty went to prison for 32 years for killing Dan and his second wife Linda in 1989, though she argued she had suffered years of physical and psychological abuse by her husband.

“I would’ve been treated better if I had been a dog and served my master. I’m amazed it only took one bullet to kill Dan Broderick,” Betty says in the trailer.

The trailer for the new season gives viewers a glimpse at all of the mess and mayhem between Betty and Dan, including his having her committed to a psych ward while stepping out with his new 19-year-old girlfriend.