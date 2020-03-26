Britney Spears Claims She Can Run 100 Metre Dash Faster Than Usain Bolt

By Sarah Curran.

Britney Spears has an Olympic gold medal on her “Radar”, after claiming that she can run the 100 metre dash in record speed.

“Ran my first 5 !!!!” wrote the 38-year-old pop star while sharing a picture of a stopwatch timer displaying 5.97 seconds.

The mom of two continued: “Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash.”

Instagram users seemed confused by the lightening speed time, with one asking: “How on earth are people believing that you are running a 100m almost 4 seconds faster than Usain Bolt?”

Olympic sprinter Bolt is the current world record holder with a speed of 9.58 seconds, which was set at the IAAF Athletics Championship in Berlin back in 2009.

Earlier this week, Spears reposted a message from Mimi Zhu, calling for redistribution of wealth and strikes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Communion goes beyond walls 🌹🌹🌹

“We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike,” she said. “We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together. ”

The hit-maker captioned her post with three red rose emojis, which is also the symbol of the Democratic Socialists of America.

