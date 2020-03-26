‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Dorinda Medley Makes Fun Of Ramona Singer In Sexy Cleaning Video

The Big Apple may be on lockdown, but that hasn’t stopped the “Real Housewives of New York City” from poking fun at one another.

Dorinda Medley has taken to Instagram to share her response to Ramona Singer’s attempt at mopping, while wearing sexy lingerie.

Posting a video of herself scrubbing the floors while wearing a silk nightgown, Medley sarcastically admits, “You’re right, I got it all wrong @ramonasinger.”

The parody video comes after Singer previously critiqued how Medley brushed her teeth in a morning routine clip.

Singer posted a video of herself mopping the kitchen floors, while self isolating at her home in Boca Raton, Florida.

“Not taking any chances over here so had to do away with the housecleaning service,” she said.

The “RHONY” star also shared a photo of herself wearing latex gloves and a white nighty while posing next to her mop bucket.

